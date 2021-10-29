Shigaraki’s Deadly Form, Star’s New Attack [Spoilers] ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 331 Leaks

As he easily deflects Star and Stripe’s New Order, Tomura Shigaraki demonstrates that he is no longer the old Shigaraki. The leaks and spoilers for Chapter 331 of “My Hero Academia” are out, suggesting Star’s next move.

Rukasu, a Discord user, has posted the whole synopsis of Chapter 331 of “My Hero Academia” on the service. Star feels the heat from the explosion at the start of the chapter, and she is perplexed by Shigaraki’s unexpected hair growth.

Shigaraki, meanwhile, is figuring out how the New Order works. Star is one of the most powerful heroes, yet her Quirk has certain flaws.

Shigaraki feels the New Order’s stumbling block is the name-calling aspect. He goes on to say that the previous command didn’t work on him because he is neither Shigaraki nor All For One. Between Shigarki, Tenko Shimura, and All For One, he is a being.

One of the pilots inquires about Star’s strategy, as her Quirk and lasers are ineffectual against the opponent. Star instructs the pilot to communicate with Commander Aghbar.

The pilot is taken aback, but Star recognizes Shigaraki as a threat to the entire world, not just Japan. Shigaraki must be eliminated as quickly as feasible.

The pilot orders his convoy to take a backseat and let Star to take the lead. Star issues a new command that permits her to solidify the atmosphere into a 100-fold larger shape. Shigaraki senses an impending onslaught as a massive aura rises around her.

Star uses the “First Bump to Earth” to slam Shigaraki in the face. Shigaraki, on the other hand, can employ his self-healing skills to repair the damage. She also doesn’t know his real name, so she can’t use it with the New Order. Star has no choice but to keep thrashing him and reducing him to a pulp.

Star receives a call from Commander Aghbar near the close of “My Hero Academia” Chapter 331, reprimanding her for her rash behavior. He understands, though, that Star’s recklessness is what makes the country sparkle.

Several missiles fly toward the conflict zone near the end of the chapter.

Chapter 331 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the chapter online.