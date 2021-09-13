Shigaraki’s Awakening [Spoilers] Season 5, Episode 24 of “My Hero Academia.”

The struggle between Tomura Shigaraki and Re-Destro is nearing its conclusion in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 24. (Episode 112). Shigaraki’s history comes back to haunt him. “Tomura Shigaraki: Origin” is the title of the new episode.

The official promo trailer for Episode 24 has been released, promising the epic clash between the Meta Liberation Army’s leaders and the League of Villains.

Young Shigaraki is also shown to be struggling in his life in the trailer. When young Shigaraki had given up all hope, a man took his hand and forever altered his life. At that very time, the devil’s heir was born.

Atsushi, a Twitter user, has posted two “My Hero Academia” Season 5 Episode 24 previews (Episode 112).

“In the midst of the battle against Yotsubashi of the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki’s past flashes through his consciousness. Shigaraki awakens after remembering everything that happened to him and his family, his confrontation with All For One, his destructive tendencies, and the time he was given the name “Tomura Shigaraki” Is it true that the fight between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army is finally over?!” Season 5, Episode 24 of “My Hero Academia” has a first look (Episode 112).

“As Shigaraki and Re-battle Destro’s nears its conclusion, Shigaraki’s memories flood back to him. Is it time for him to wake up…?!” read the second sneak peek

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

Season 5, Episode 24 (Episode 112) of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation.