Serena Williams will not compete in the US Open because of a hamstring injury.

Serena Williams, a tennis legend, confirmed her withdrawal from the US Open on Wednesday due to a strained hamstring. In late June, she was injured in a first-round match at Wimbledon against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams, who turns 40 on Sept. 26, made a statement about her choice on Instagram.

“After much thought and consideration, and on the advice of my physicians and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open in order to allow my body to fully heal from a torn hamstring. New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world, and it’s also one of my favorite locations to play—I’ll miss seeing the fans, but I’ll be rooting for everyone from afar. Thank you for your continuing love and support. Williams wrote, “I’ll see you shortly.”

“We’ve done everything we could,” Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou said in a statement. “It is terrible, but this is the only conceivable decision.”

Williams has dropped to No. 22 in the WTA rankings due to inactivity.

The U.S. Open has been won by Williams six times. In 2014, she won her last title at Flushing Meadows.

Williams isn’t the only legend who won’t be competing in the Grand Slam. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have both pulled out of the competition in the men’s division.

The US Open starts on Monday.