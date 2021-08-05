Senators from both parties join together to add a broker amendment to the infrastructure bill.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced an amendment to the recent infrastructure bill on Wednesday, potentially winning a victory for cryptocurrencies by removing language that may have harmed innovation and investment in the industry.

Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., drafted the amendment to clarify that the term “broker” does not include validators, miners, transaction validators, hardware, and software developers.

“By defining the definition of broker, our amendment ensures that non-financial intermediaries such as miners, network validators, and other service providers are exempt from the bipartisan infrastructure package’s reporting requirements,” Toomey added.

This common-sense measure will provide the industry more clarity and legitimacy, make life easier for ordinary Americans, and ensure that the United States stays a worldwide leader in crypto innovation and development.

The “amendment ensures that reporting does not apply to individuals developing blockchain technology and wallets,” according to Wyden. This will safeguard American innovation while also ensuring that people who buy and sell bitcoin pay the taxes they owe.”

Blockchain is a technology that functions as a ledger for record-keeping and has applications that go beyond bitcoin.

“I firmly support third-party reporting by exchanges where cryptocurrency is purchased, sold, and traded because investors failing to pay what they owe is a serious problem,” Wyden continued.

My bipartisan amendment, co-sponsored by @SenLummis and @SenToomey, is a win-win: it protects American innovation while ensuring that individuals who acquire and trade cryptocurrencies pay their fair share of taxes. https://t.co/BjiLsNs4WK

Coinbase, Blockchain, Coincenter, Rabbit Capital, and Square were among the first to respond to the bipartisan plan.

Senators Wyden, Lummis, and Toomey are correct in their assessment that this language would impose unworkable regulations on a fledgling industry, according to the corporations.

“Clarifying the clause to address our concerns would have no bearing on the reporting requirements for crypto exchanges that act on behalf of customers.”

Non-brokers would not be forced to comply with IRS obligations, according to a representative for Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“One of the paradoxes in the crypto sector is that the crypto industry wants the government’s stamp of approval because it gives them legitimacy. But once businesses have to deal with the details of regulation, such as reporting obligations, they don’t like it,” said bitcoin expert Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University.

