Senator Wyden Wants to Limit Business Deductions in the Trump Era

In the Trump era, Senator Wyden wants to limit business deductions.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, recently introduced legislation to repeal a significant portion of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill, which Republicans marketed as a gift to small businesses but Democrats argued was a massive giveaway to the top 1%, who would receive 83 percent of the benefits.

The measure would make those who do not qualify for the “pass-through” deduction eligible. The pass-through deduction allows small business owners to deduct 20% of their revenue from their taxes. If you earn $100,000 in pass-through income and a tax rate of 22%, you can deduct $20,000 from your taxes and save $4,400.

To be qualified for the tax deduction, you must be a sole proprietor, a partnership, a S corporation, a limited liability company (LLC), or a limited liability partnership (LLP).

Under Wyden’s idea, lawyers, doctors, and accountants who earn more than a certain amount of money would be eligible for the same incentive.

The plan comes as Democrats seek to pass a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that would expand Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing care, address childcare and healthcare, combat climate change, and fund universal pre-kindergarten through reconciliation.

While Wyden’s measure would broaden the reach of the pass-through tax deduction to more firms, it would also impose financial restrictions on who is eligible. Anyone with a recognized business income of less than $400,000 per year will not be affected and will be eligible to receive benefits. If the money flows directly to the firm owner, anyone making more than $400,000 will be phased out.

Wyden has been a leading influence behind the Democrats’ economic agenda as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and the revenue generated by his tax reform bill will help sustain it.

"Few things more clearly demonstrate Republicans' devotion to the top 1% than the pass-through cuts in their 2017 bill," Wyden said. "Mega-billionaires deduct 20% of their incomes, while middle-class accountants see their salaries cut. It doesn't matter in the least.