Season 5, Episode 24 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Tomura Shigaraki and Re-conflict Destro’s has reached a climax. In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 24, images from Shigaraki’s past resurface as viewers learn about his traumatic upbringing (Episode 112).

The forthcoming episode’s spoilers have been disclosed by Twitter user Atsushi. Shigaraki experiences a flashback to his boyhood days. He’ll reminisce on his time with his family and his encounter with All For One.

Shigaraki will also recollect his destructive tendencies and the day he was given the name Tomura Shigaraki. Shigaraki will awaken in “My Hero Academia” Season 5 Episode 24 (Episode 112) and fight Re-Destro and his Meta Liberation Army.

“In the midst of the battle against Yotsubashi of the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki’s past flashes through his consciousness. Shigaraki awakens after remembering everything that happened to him and his family, his confrontation with All For One, his destructive tendencies, and the time he was given the name “Tomura Shigaraki” Is it true that the fight between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army is finally over?!” Season 5, Episode 24 of “My Hero Academia” has a first look (Episode 112).

“As Shigaraki and Re-battle Destro’s nears its conclusion, Shigaraki’s memories flood back to him. Is it time for him to wake up…?!” read the second sneak peek

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Saturday, fans can watch Season 5, Episode 24 (Episode 112) of “My Hero Academia” online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.