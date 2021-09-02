Season 5, Episode 22 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 22, the League of Villains split apart in Deika City as the war against the Meta Liberation Army intensifies (Episode 110).

The Meta Liberation Army will corner the League of Villains in the upcoming episode, dubbed “Sad Man’s Parade.”

Twice finds Himiko Toga, who was wounded following her struggle with Kizuki, according to spoilers supplied by Twitter user Atsushi for the forthcoming episode.

Later, Twice is kidnapped by some bizarre people who were produced by Chikazoku’s meta abilities. He must, however, fight back and save Toga.

“The battle between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army increases, and the Meta Liberation Army takes control of Deika City, splitting the League. Twice, Toga awakens from his coma after the battle with Kizuki, and the two are ambushed by mysterious people! Chikazoku’s meta ability produced them, and they’re attempting to catch Twice. To save Toga, he’ll have to get past his trauma…!” Season 5, Episode 22 of “My Hero Academia” has a first look (Episode 110).

“Chikazoku’s puppets are attacking Toga. I’m going to have to save her twice!” read the second sneak peek

Shigaraki and his pals are overpowered by a large number of Meta Liberation Army fighters in the official promo clip for Episode 22. Will they be able to defeat the Liberation Army?

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Crunchyroll and Funimation Saturday, fans may watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 22 (Episode 110) online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.