Season 5, Episode 21 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

When Re-Destro of the Meta Liberation Army declares war on Shigaraki and the League of Villains in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 21, two philosophies will clash (Episode 109).

In the official trailer, Re-Destro, the Meta Liberation Army’s ultimate leader, seeks to abolish the use of Quirks in society. He wants people with quirks to use their abilities to their full potential.

Meanwhile, when Re-Destro kidnaps Giran, Shigaraki and the League of Villains become entangled in the entire Meta Liberation Army fiasco. Shigaraki now has no choice but to confront Re-Destro and his vast army.

Atsushi teased the backstory of Himiko Toga, a member of the League of Villains, in a preview for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 21 (Episode 109) on Twitter.

“The league of villains and the meta liberation army will finally clash, carrying on their respective ideals!” And what about Toga’s past…?!” As per Atsushi’s tweet, read the preview for Episode 21 (Episode 109).

A spinoff novel for “My Hero Academia” is set to be released on October 4th. Anri Yoshi is the author of the novel “My Hero Academia School Briefs: Cherry Blossom.”

The future novel has been described by Twitter user Atsuhi.

“The School Briefs series is back, revealing some new U.A. school life secrets! This time, the novel will be set before the struggle against the Paranormal Liberation Front, and will include tales of their Valentine’s Day, Setsubun, and Spring Break!!” Check out the description.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Crunchyroll and Funimation Saturday, fans may watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 21 (Episode 109) online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.