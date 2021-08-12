Season 5, Episode 19 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Deku and his buddies will return in the brand-new episode of “My Hero Academia” Season 5, titled “More of a Hero Than Anyone,” after a one-week hiatus.

The students of U.A. High prepare for their third term in the official preview trailer for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 19 (Episode 107) of “My Hero Academia.”

They are putting in a lot of effort to improve their abilities as heroes. Furthermore, the students must balance studies and internships at hero agencies.

Present Mic and Aizawa are on their way to Tartarus, a high-security jail for criminals with Quirks, in the forthcoming episode. Kurogiri will be waiting for them inside the prison.

The official “My Hero Academia” Twitter account published a new image from the forthcoming episode. Aizawa and Present Mic are featured in the video.

With “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 20 (Episode 108), the Endeavor Agency narrative comes to an end, and the anime will begin a new arc named My Villain Academia.

The summary for Episode 19 has been posted by Twitter user Atsushi.

“Aizawa and Present Mic are sent to a villain prison for a special purpose at the end of the winter break…,” says the synopsis for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 19. (Episode 107).

Endeavor, Deku, Bakugou, and Shoto were approached by one of Endeavor’s admirers in the previous episode. As he assaulted his idol, the admirer was more of an obsessed fan.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Funimation and Crunchyroll, fans may watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 19 (Episode 107) online. This Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.