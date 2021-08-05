Season 5 Episode 19 of ‘My Hero Academia’ Has Been Postponed: New Previews Tease My Villain Academia Arc [Spoilers]

The Endeavor Agency Arc is coming to an end, paving the way for the much-anticipated My Villain Academia Arc.

Due to the Tokyo Olympics broadcast, “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 19 (Episode 107) will not run this week.

The delay was announced by the anime’s official Twitter account, according to Comicbook. Season 5, Episode 19 (Episode 107) of “My Hero Academia” will now show on August 14.

Atsushi, a Twitter user, has released sneak peeks of the next two episodes, hinting at the commencement of the My Villain Academia arc.

“Shigaraki and the League of Villains are contacted by a certain man. “What is his genuine identity?” says the narrator. read the sneak peek for Episode 108, “My Villain Academia.” The episode will premiere on August 21.

“Aizawa and Present Mic are headed to a villain prison at the end of the winter vacation for a special reason…” stated the promo for Episode 107, titled “More of a Hero Than Anyone.”

The students of U.A. High are getting ready for their third term in the official promo trailer for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 19 (Episode 107) of “My Hero Academia.”

The pupils are focusing on honing their hero talents. They’re juggling studies and internships with superhero organizations.

Meanwhile, Aizawa and Present Mic are on their way to Tartarus, a maximum-security jail for criminals with Quirks. Inside the prison, Mic and Aizawa will meet Kurogiri.

They’re curious about Kurogiri’s hidden secret, which is most likely connected to a tragic fact.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

The fifth season of “My Hero Academia” premieres on Saturdays. The episodes are available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.