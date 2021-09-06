Season 30 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast: Every Couple We’ve Met So Far

Fans of “Dancing With The Stars” will be met with the show’s landmark 30th Season in just a few weeks, and they will soon learn which celebs will be on the dance floor.

Some famous identities have already been verified, while others are still rumored, but the cast for the newest season of the ABC comedy appears to be building up to be incredibly amusing thus far. With Tyra Banks returning to host after a contentious first season, and Len Goodman joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough on the judges’ panel, the stars will be in for some tough criticism as they try to wow the judges with their routines.

So, who celebrities have we seen dancing so far, and which professionals will be coaching them to become ballroom dancers? Here is the complete list of celebs who are likely to attend.

Allen, Jimmie

Country musician Jimmie Allen is participating on the show for Season 30, according to Dance Dish Media, which has an excellent track record when it comes to spoilers for the show. He is partnered with Emma Slater.

Drescher, Fran

The star of “The Nanny” has been said to be at the top of producers’ want lists for the milestone season, and the show could be a terrific fit for her. Comedians have long been a part of the casts, particularly female ones, and some actresses who earned their reputations on shows in the 1980s and 1990s have also tried their hand at dancing. While she hasn’t said anything on social media, she has actively pushed “Tango Shalom,” a new dance film featuring former “DWTS” pro Karina Smirnoff, suggesting that dance is something she wants to pursue.

If she were to be on the show, Pasha Pashkov, who is back for his third season, would be the ideal pro partner for her. He was kicked out early in Season 29 while coupled with the controversial Carole Baskin, after working with “The Office” actress Kate Flannery on his debut season and impressing everyone. A collaboration with Drescher could help him redeem himself from the previous season and remind everyone why he’s now a regular on the show.

Green, Brian Austin

Earlier this year, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star stated that he was intended to.