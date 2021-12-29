Season 3, Episode 1 Live Stream Details, Spoilers for ‘The Irregular At Magic High School’

The third season of “The Irregular at Magic High School” delves into the background of Tatsuya and Miyuki, two loving siblings.

Miyuki was uncomfortable around her older brother Tatsuya until they became an unbreakable pair.

“The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc” features Miyuki, a talented magician and honor student, and Tatsuya, who is having difficulty with his magic. Tatsuya is also seen as a poor servant who serves as Miyuki’s protector by the family.

The third season’s synopsis has been revealed on the official website, hinting at the duo’s unstable relationship.

“The year is 2095. It’s been a century since magic was recognized as a legitimate technology. The two siblings enroll in the National Magic University Affiliated First High School, also known as Magic High School, a prestigious school for magicians. The oldest brother, Tatsuya, is a ‘irregular’ with a catastrophic fault in his magical abilities. “The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc” has an official summary that reads, “The younger sister, Miyuki, is a star student with unparalleled magical aptitude.” “anime is a Japanese animation series.

“Though they are now close enough to be mistaken for a couple, the two had a problematic relationship where they were nothing more than master and servant just a few years ago. However, one occurrence irrevocably changes their friendship. An amazing incident three years ago in Okinawa flips their souls and futures on their heads, “The summary went on.

Yuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Kikuko Inoue plays Miya Shiba, and Aya Endo plays Honami Sakurai in “The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc.”

The animation is directed by Risako Yoshida and is based on Tsutomu Sato’s original story. In Dengeki Bunko, the story was released. Jimmy Stone has been hired as an associate director, while the screenplay is being handled by Muneo Nakamoto of WriteWorks.

Kana Ishida is the chief animator and character designer. Eight-bit animation is used in the production of the anime. Sakura Komatsu is in charge of color, while Yuki Kawashita is in charge of photography and Kashiko Kimura is in charge of editing. Taku Iwasaki created the music, and Satoshi Motoyama directed the sound.

The first episode of “The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc” will be released on Friday. On Crunchyroll and Funimation, fans may watch the episode online.