Season 2 Episode 9 of ’86 Eighty-Six’ Will Not Be Released This Week; New Release Date [Spoilers]

The 20th episode of “86 Eighty-Six” will not air this week, according to the anime series’ production committee.

“86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 9 (Episode 20) has been rescheduled, according to the official Twitter account of the TV anime.

The synopsis for Episode 20, “Together Unto Death,” has been announced on the official website.

Raiden Shuga wishes for Shin Nouzen to retire with Frederica Rosenfort, who snuck into the war zone to be with Shin.

It’s unclear how Shin will continue his journey now that Frederica is inside the battleground. Morpho’s menace continues to loom over the group.

Shin discovered in the previous episode that he will not be receiving any artillery or air backup. Furthermore, the Federacy is unable to deploy any troops to assist Shin and his team.

They questioned if he still wanted to pursue the case. Air support and reinforcement were never part of the plan, according to Shin. He also stated that they will continue to fight since the Legion will murder them all if they do not defeat it.

“These unmanned war drones, dubbed ‘Juggernaut,’ were built by the Republic of San Magnolia in response to attacks by the Empire of Giad’s autonomous unmanned drones, the ‘Legion.’ They are, however, only unmanned in name. They are actually flown by the Eighty-sixers, who are deemed less than human and treated as mere tools. Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is made up of Eighty-sixers, continues to fight a hopeless war on a battlefield where only death awaits him, determined to achieve his own enigmatic aims “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Ikumi Hasegawa portrays Vladilena Milizé, Shya Chiba portrays Shinei Nzen, Yuya Uchida portrays Ernst Zimmerman, Seiichir Yamashita portrays Raiden Shuga, Sayumi Suzushiro portrays Kurena Kukumila, Saori Hayami portrays Anju Emma, Natsumi Fujiwara portrays Theoto Rikka, Misaki Kuno portrays Frederica Rosenfor

Season 2 episodes of “86 Eighty-Six” air on Saturdays on Tokyo MX, while fans outside of Japan can watch them on Crunchyroll. The episodes are presently available in Japanese with English subtitles for live streaming.