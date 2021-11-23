Season 2 Episode 8 of ’86 Eighty-Six’ Will Not Be Released This Week; New Release Date [Spoilers]

The 19th episode of “86 Eighty-Six” will not air this week owing to production issues, according to the anime series’ production committee.

“86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 8 (Episode 19) has been rescheduled, according to the official Twitter account of the TV anime.

Fans will get a special edition episode titled “If It’s Worth Dying” on Saturday, according to the tweet.

This was not the first time an episode of the “86 Eighty-Six” anime had to be canceled. Episode 18 was also pushed back due to production issues, according to the showrunners.

Voice actors from the anime “86 Eighty-Six” spoke through their favorite scenes from Season 2 in a special recap episode televised by the broadcasters.

Five youths from Eighty-Six and the rest of Nordlicht were selected for a risky mission to eliminate Morpho in Episode 18.

The five children who had arrived in the Federacy were still engaged in combat. This new assignment, on the other hand, felt like a death sentence, and Frederica was enraged by the decision to send Shin and the others with Nordlicht.

“These unmanned warfare drones, codenamed ‘Juggernaut,’ were built by the Republic of San Magnolia in response to attacks by the Empire of Giad’s autonomous unmanned drones, the ‘Legion.’ They are, however, only unmanned in name. They are actually flown by the Eighty-sixers, who are deemed less than human and treated as mere tools. Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is made up of Eighty-sixers, continues to fight a hopeless war on a battlefield where only death awaits him, determined to achieve his own enigmatic aims “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Ikumi Hasegawa portrays Vladilena Milizé, Shya Chiba portrays Shinei Nzen, Yuya Uchida portrays Ernst Zimmerman, Seiichir Yamashita portrays Raiden Shuga, Sayumi Suzushiro portrays Kurena Kukumila, Saori Hayami portrays Anju Emma, Natsumi Fujiwara portrays Theoto Rikka, Misaki Kuno portrays Frederica Rosenfor

Season 2 episodes of “86 Eighty-Six” air on Saturdays on Tokyo MX, while fans outside of Japan can watch them on Crunchyroll. The episodes are presently available in Japanese with English subtitles for live streaming.