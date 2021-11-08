Season 2 Episode 7 of ’86 Eighty-Six’ Will Not Be Released This Week; New Release Date [Spoilers]

The eighth part of “86 Eighty-Six” has been postponed owing to production issues, according to the anime’s production committee.

“86 Eighty-Six” Season 2, Episode 7 (Episode 18) has been rescheduled, according to the official Twitter account of the TV anime series.

The tweet also revealed that a special episode featuring the voice actors from Season 2 of “86 Eighty-Six” will air this week.

Frederica suspected Kiri of being behind the devastating attack on the Nordlicht Squadron in Episode 17. Shin delegated Frederica’s care to Anju.

Meanwhile, the FOBs were entirely destroyed by artillery strikes. The recent attacks killed about 20,000 individuals in the bases.

The culprit of the mass destruction was thought to be an ultra-long-range artillery that may be a new sort of Legion. Morpho was the name given to the new Legion, and the Federacy was looking into this new devastating artillery.

“Dubbed ‘Juggernaut,’ these unmanned war drones were developed by the Republic of San Magnolia in response to attacks by the Empire of Giad’s autonomous unmanned drones, the ‘Legion.’ They are, however, only unmanned in name. They are actually piloted by the Eighty-sixers, who are deemed less than human and treated as tools. “Determined to achieve his own mysterious aims, Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is made up of Eighty-sixers, continues to fight a fruitless war on a battlefield where only death awaits him,” according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Ikumi Hasegawa portrays Vladilena Milizé, Shya Chiba portrays Shinei Nzen, Yuya Uchida portrays Ernst Zimmerman, Seiichir Yamashita portrays Raiden Shuga, Sayumi Suzushiro portrays Kurena Kukumila, Saori Hayami portrays Anju Emma, Natsumi Fujiwara portrays Theoto Rikka, Misaki Kuno portrays Frederica Rosenfor

Season 2 episodes of “86 Eighty-Six” air on Saturdays on Tokyo MX, while fans outside of Japan can watch them on Crunchyroll. The episodes are presently available in Japanese with English subtitles for live streaming.