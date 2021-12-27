Season 2, Episode 5 Spoilers: Tanjiro against Upper Six from the ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc.’

While walking approaching Inosuke’s residence, Tanjiro notices a delicious perfume. He assumes it’s the scent of a monster. Episode 5 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will feature Tanjiro’s battle with Upper Six, Daki. “Things Are Gonna Get Really Flashy!” is the title of the new episode. Episode 5 of the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” is set to take up where Episode 4 leaves off. Tanjiro draws his sword, vowing to battle Daki by himself.

It’s unclear whether Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Tengen Uzui, his pals, will arrive to assist him in fighting the Upper Six.

In Episode 4, Koinatsu enjoyed a sentimental moment with her assistants at the Tokito House. Another assistant told the proprietor of Kyogoku House of Zenko’s disappearance. The owner, on the other hand, refused to allow his helper to search for the missing person.

Inosuke and Tanjiro talked about the ongoing problem and their progress on the rooftops of the houses.

Inosuke informed him that a demon was present in his home and went on to detail the creature’s movements. Uzui arrived next to them out of nowhere and informed them of Zenitsu’s current situation.

He warned them that they would be dealing with a powerful demon who would be hazardous. He wished he hadn’t included Tanjiro and his companions in this difficult task.

Uzui urged them to go so he could deal with the demon.

“After visiting the Rengoku residence, Tanjiro and his companions volunteer for a mission in the Entertainment District, a location where devils live and desires are sold. They travel with Tengen Uzui, the flamboyant Sound Hashira, in search of a terrifying opponent ravaging the village. The hunt for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” anime’s official synopsis reads, “Sworn to slay creatures of the night, the hunt continues.”

Natsuki Hanae portrays Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito portrays Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono portrays Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi portrays Tengen Uzui, Miyuki Sawashiro portrays Denki (Upper Six), Shizuka Ishigami portrays Mak

Episode 5 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will show on Sunday. Crunchyroll and Funimation will broadcast the episode.