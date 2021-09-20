Season 2, Episode 48 Finale Live Stream Details And Spoilers For ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’

In “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” Season 2, Episode 48, Rimuru prepares for the final battle against Clayman. “Octagram” is the title of the final episode.

The setting is set for the last battle, and Rimuru is focused on defeating Clayman, who has gained new abilities. Rimuru will encounter Clayman, who has reached waking, according to the official synopsis for “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 48.

Rimuru and Clayman’s long-term relationship is coming to an end. Tempest’s monarch aspires to be the Demon King in the true sense of the term. The season’s final battle begins.

Rimuru was enraged by Veldora’s appearance at Walpurgis in Episode 47 of Season 2 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.” Rimuru wondered if Veldora could come to him without being summoned.

He urged Veldora to deal with Milim, but he requested that he not harm her because she was under Clayman’s control.

Meanwhile, after serving Lady Ramiris, Beretta announced her intention to live in Tempest. Rimuru explained that he needed to consider it. Milim and Veldora fought elsewhere.

Shion was fighting Clayman, and Clayman dared him to go all out. Clayman became enraged and attacked her with the Marionette Dance. Shion, on the other hand, stunned Clayman by destroying the attack with with one hit.

She criticized him and questioned whether he was truly unique. Clayman had informed her that her Marionette Dance would recover and attack shortly, but it never did, much to his amazement.

Shion’s sword is a Soul Eater, as Rimuru informed when he debuted. Clayman used his Demon Marionette to counter the sword.

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by an unknown assailant and reincarnated in a parallel universe. However, he is resurrected as a slime! According to Crunchyroll, “he is thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, and he begins his journey to establish a world that is welcoming to all races.”

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 48. On Tuesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.