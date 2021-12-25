Season 2, Episode 4 Live Stream: How To Watch Online [Spoilers] ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Season 2, Episode 4 Live Stream: How To Watch Online [Spoilers] ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Season 2, Episode 4 Live Stream

Tengen Uzui, a Sound Hashira, is working undercover in Yoshiwara Entertainment District alongside Tenjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira.

In Episode 4 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc,” Tenjiro and his Demon Slayer Corps teammates will battle the Upper Six dubbed Daki.

“Inosuke rushes into Makio’s chamber, which he discovers to be empty but for the presence of a demon. Despite his best efforts, he only manages to catch the demon by a hair’s breadth. Meanwhile, Zenitsu investigates the source of the young girl’s sobs to Kyogoku House, where he confronts an oiran who he believes is a demon. The demon known as Warabihime Oiran who lives in the Entertainment District is Upper Six, Daki,” according to the official summary of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District.”