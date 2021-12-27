Season 2 Episode 11 of ’86 Eighty-Six’ will not be released this week; a new release date has been set [spoilers].

The 22nd episode of “86 Eighty-Six” will not air this week, according to the series’ production committee.

Season 2, Episode 11 (Episode 22) of “86 Eighty-Six” has been rescheduled until March 12, 2022, according to the official Twitter account of TV anime.

The production committee indicated that they choose to take their time broadcasting because they want viewers to be able to savor the second cour’s climax in greater quality.

Aside from Episode 11, “86 Eighty-Six” Season 2 Episode 12 (Episode 23) has also been pushed out to March 19, 2022.

The Nordlicht Squadron was on its way to Morpho in Episode 10 of the anime series when they were attacked by a Legion brigade.

Anju was rendered immobile after being struck by lightning. She motioned for her squad members to proceed while she dealt with the remaining Legions.

The squad was eventually able to shrug them off, but another group emerged and attempted to block their way. It was a never-ending ordeal, according to the team. They vowed, nevertheless, to get to Morpho.

“These unmanned war drones, dubbed ‘Juggernaut,’ were built by the Republic of San Magnolia in response to attacks by the Empire of Giad’s autonomous unmanned drones, the ‘Legion.’ They are, however, only unmanned in name. They are actually flown by the Eighty-sixers, who are deemed less than human and treated as mere tools. Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is made up of Eighty-sixers, continues to fight a hopeless war on a battlefield where only death awaits him, determined to achieve his own enigmatic aims “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Ikumi Hasegawa portrays Vladilena Milizé, Shya Chiba portrays Shinei Nzen, Yuya Uchida portrays Ernst Zimmerman, Seiichir Yamashita portrays Raiden Shuga, Sayumi Suzushiro portrays Kurena Kukumila, Saori Hayami portrays Anju Emma, Natsumi Fujiwara portrays Theoto Rikka, Misaki Kuno portrays Frederica Rosenfor

Crunchyroll is currently streaming Season 2 of “86 Eighty-Six.”