Season 10 Stars of ‘My 600-LB Life’: Where Are They Now? Update on Lucas.

On Wednesday night, fans saw Lucas Higdon, who was 619 pounds when he weighed himself for the first time in years, on “My 600-LB Life” Season 10, episode 9.

Lucas was on a mission to improve his life with the help of Dr. Nowzaradan, who is referred to as Dr. Now throughout the series.

According to Lucas’s Facebook postings, the TLC series’ subject looks to be continuing working toward his weight loss goals.

Lucas, 33, explained at the start of the show that he had lost his job as a pizza delivery driver because his weight was interfering with his performance.

Lucas admitted that he developed a connection to food as a result of a number of familial troubles. Lucas claimed that he struggled emotionally as a child as a result of his parents’ tumultuous relationship.

Lucas turned to food when his twin sisters, from a different man, were born and began receiving affection and attention from Lucas’ biological father, in addition to their frequent divorcing and remarrying.

Lucas’ weight caused him to move into a shed on his family’s property as an adult, where his parents built an outdoor shower for him. He outgrown the shower, though, and had to travel to his sister’s house on the property anytime he needed to shower.

Lucas ran across a couple roadblocks after meeting with Dr. Now while attempting to follow the low-carb, high-protein diet in preparation for gastric bypass surgery. Lucas lost 29 pounds in four weeks, one pound shy of the goal set by Dr. Now.

Lucas was then given a goal of losing 60 pounds in two months, but he only managed to lose 51 pounds. Despite the differences, Dr. Now praised Lucas’ commitment and gave his approval for his weight loss operation.

Lucas revealed that he shed 218 pounds and found a new job mending computers at the end of the “My 600-LB Life” episode. Lucas was able to drive again after regaining his mobility, and he insisted he was committed to his weight loss goal.

Lucas took to Facebook after his episode aired to offer an update on his development. “I couldn’t have gotten this far without the help and support of my friends and family,” she says. “The path continues, and there is still a long way to go,” he added.

On Thursday, he posted another message, stating that he is still determined and will not give up.