Scores, Winners Straight Up And Against The Spread For Every Game In The NFL Week 7 Predictions 2021

The Cleveland Browns started Week 7 with a bang, winning in a variety of ways. The Browns not only beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night to climb the NFL standings in 2021, but they also covered the spread, which had plummeted to 1.5 points by start.

Many of the straight-up winners in the remaining Week 7 games should be easy to predict, much like the opener. The Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, are all multiple-score favorites over far weaker opponents.

On Sunday, those Super Bowl contenders are expected to reclaim their winning ways. The only thing that is known is their victory margins.

When the Green Bay Packers face the Washington Football Team on Sunday, they appear to be a safe bet for a survivor pool. Given that the betting line has dropped from 10 points at the start of the week to 7.5 points just days before kickoff, many gamblers expect Washington to at least stay competitive.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots should win their divisional matchups. Winning by a field goal, on the other hand, will not gratify gamblers who have chosen them against the spread.

At least one underdog, if not more, will almost certainly pull off an outright upset. Despite having a record below.500, three teams are favorites.

Every Week 7 game’s betting odds and score predictions are included below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the point spreads and totals.

Baltimore Ravens (+6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals, 46.5Prediction: Baltimore Ravens over Cincinnati, 26-17Carolina Panthers (-3) at New York Giants, 46.5Prediction: Carolina Panthers over New York Giants, 26-17 43 Prediction: New York over Carolina, 20-17Washington Football Team (+7.5) at Green Bay Packers, 48.5Prediction: Green Bay over Washington, 30-17Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Tennessee Titans, 57.5Prediction: Kansas City over Tennessee, 35-32Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins, 57.5Prediction: Atlanta Falcons over Miami Dolphins, 35-32Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins, 57.5Pre 47 Atlanta Falcons (+7) at New England Patriots, 42.5Prediction: New England over New York, 24-13Detroit Lions (+16.5) at Los Angeles Rams, 50.5Prediction: Los Angeles over Detroit, 27-14Philadelphia Eagles (+3) at Las Vegas Raiders, 48.5Prediction: Las Vegas over Philadelphia, 30-23Chicago Bears (+12.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47Prediction: Chicago Bears (+12.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47 Prediction: Tampa Bay over Chicago, 28-21Houston Texans (+17.5) at Arizona Cardinals, 47.5Prediction: Arizona over Houston, 33-20Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) at San Francisco 49ers, 47.5Prediction: Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) at San Francisco 49ers, 47.5Prediction: Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) at San Francisco 49ers, 47.5 44 New Orleans Saints (-4.5) at Seattle Seahawks, 42.5Prediction: New Orleans over Seattle, 23-17New Orleans Saints (-4.5) at Seattle Seahawks, 42.5Prediction: New Orleans over Seattle, 23-17