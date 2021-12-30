Santander Bank is scrambling to recover a $175 million Christmas Day deposit that was made by mistake.

On Christmas Day, Santander Bank, based in Boston, made an error and deposited $175 million to thousands of businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom.

Payments from 2,000 businesses were made twice into the accounts of an estimated 75,000 people, according to the miscalculation, which was purportedly triggered by a scheduling glitch.

While the firms were responsible for the first payment, Santander was responsible for the second. Account holders at HSBC, Barclays, Virgin Money, NatWest, and Co-operative Bank were affected.

Santander is apparently scrambling to figure out how to get the money back, which some customers may have already spent.

According to reports, the bank is hesitant to withdraw funds straight from the impacted accounts for fear of leaving consumers with an overdraft.

“We apologize that some payments from our business clients were wrongly duplicated on the receivers’ accounts due to a technical fault,” a Santander spokeswoman said in a statement. “As a result, none of our clients have been left out of pocket, and we will be working diligently with several banks across the United Kingdom in the coming days to recover the duplicated transactions.” Although Santander is collaborating with competing banks to recover funds, it may potentially contact clients personally to collect payments.

This isn’t the first time Santander’s banking activities have generated headlines. Customers were unable to access their money due to major technical issues at the bank in May.

During the outage, online banking and the app were unavailable, and customers had trouble using their cards at ATMs and in branches. Customers were also unable to complete transactions or make payments.

Following a nearly 24-hour interruption, the company apologized and assured customers that services were back to normal.