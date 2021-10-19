Santa Has Returned To Macy’s, But Only By Appointment.

The good news is that Santa will return to Macy’s this Christmas season after missing out last year due to COVID-19 regulations. The bad news is that children can only meet the cheerful old elf by appointment.

Macy’s has announced that Santa will be returning to its Santaland and Dickens Village exhibits in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago, as well as its Dickens Village in Philadelphia. Visitors must, however, make appointments with Santa to allow for greater social distancing practices.

Throughout the holiday season, the attractions are free to visit. Additional safety measures include “facial coverings for personnel,” “enhanced cleaning processes for all high-touch areas,” and “a reinvented Santa experience to enable for safer visits,” according to the Macy’s website. For those who can’t make it to any of the places, there will be a virtual experience. From Nov. 26 until Christmas Eve, Macy’s Santaland at Home virtual experience will be available online.

Families may “meet the elves, connect with magical holiday scenes, and play engaging activities… children will meet St. Nick himself in an interactive video,” and take a “interactive Santa selfie” as part of the virtual experience.

“We are particularly pleased for the reintroduction of in-person visits with Santa Claus at Macy’s Santaland in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco,” says Will Cross, Macy’s Vice President of Branded Entertainment. With the health and safety of our workers and guests as a major priority, a group of committed elves have taken many efforts to create an experience that is joyful, whimsical, and will last far beyond the season.” Macy’s stock climbed “151.1 percent for the year to date” in 2021, according to Market Watch.

On December 24, the Santaland adventure will come to an end. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also around the corner.