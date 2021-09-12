Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 Memorial Dinner Becomes Bizarre Rant About China and the Royal Family

On the 20th anniversary of the disaster, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slated to deliver a sombre and retrospective statement to guests at a 9/11 Memorial on Saturday. However, his address included an odd rant about China and the British royal family.

During the dinner at Cipriani in New York City, Giuliani slammed Gen. Mark Milley for his recommendation to close the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

“China will be our adversary for the next 40 years!” You’re handing up an airbase that’s 400 miles away from them? Idiot!” According to Giuliani.

“What the hell is wrong with you?” says the narrator. He went on, “Who pays you?”

When he mentioned his visit with Queen Elizabeth, his diatribe continued. He claimed she bestowed a renowned honor on him in recognition of his handling of 9/11 as mayor.

In what appeared to be a British accent, he said, “She said, ‘You did a magnificent job on September 11.” “As a result, I’ve elevated you to the rank of honorary knight, commander of the royal something or other.”

Giuliani resumed his normal tone and stated that he had declined the offer.

“I declined a knighthood because you had to give up your citizenship if you accepted a knighthood,” he explained. It’s unclear whether Giuliani was joking or not.

Giuliani said he had no ties to Prince Andrew, who has been tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while boasting about his impending knighthood.

Giuliani stated, “I know Prince Andrew is highly problematic right now.” “I never went out with him,” says the narrator. Ever! I never had a drink with him, and I never saw him with a woman or a young girl. “Never, ever, ever,” says the narrator.

Giuliani continued, “I only met Prince Andrew twice, once in an office and once at a reception.”

On Sunday, Giuliani shared a number of retweets on Twitter from people thanking him for his service on 9/11 and protecting him from assaults.