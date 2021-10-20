Ruby Rose has been chastised for her departure from ‘Batwoman,’ and has been fired due to’multiple complaints.’

After former “Batwoman” star Ruby Rose alleged she was forced to labor in unsafe conditions and was subjected to personal misconduct while on The CW show, Warner Bros. Television has retaliated.

Rose used her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share some of her set experiences, including crew member injuries and her own onset injury, which necessitated surgery to fix two herniated discs.

Rose wrote, “I have enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary.” “Would you like me to tell you about the broken neck, the shattered rib that was split in two, and the tumor?” Rose stated that if she didn’t return to work after her operation, Warner Bros. Television Studios President Peter Roth threatened to recast her. She wrote, “Imagine going back to work 10 days after this.”

Rose’s allegations were refuted by Warner Bros. Television in a statement, which stated she was difficult to work with, which led to her termination.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, cast and crew, network, and Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to hire Ruby Rose for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were thoroughly reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all conceits.

Rose also claimed that her on-screen father, Dougray Scott, was “a nightmare” to work with and “harmed a female stunt double.”

Rose eventually disclosed that the poisonous environment damaged her time on the show, which she hinted at getting booted from.

“I will not give up,” she wrote. “They damaged Kate Kane and Batwoman, not me,” she says. I obeyed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I’d have to sign away my rights. Threats, bullying, or blackmail will not persuade me to back down.” Rose has revealed that she will leave “Batwoman” in May 2020. Since then, her part has been replaced, with Wallis Day taking her as Kate Kane.