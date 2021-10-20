Roundup of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter 77 Spoilers: Bardock The Savior

Chapter 77 of “Dragon Ball Super” will focus on Monaito’s unexpected statement near the close of the previous chapter.

DBS Chronicles, a Twitter user, released the latest Chapter 77 spoilers and credited Mugiwara 23 for the translation. Monaito reflects on the days when Cerelians and Namekians coexisted together on the Cereal planet in a flashback from 40 years ago.

He recounts the fateful night when the world was overrun by the Saiyans to Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah.

He describes how the Saiyans massacred the majority of Cerelians and Namekians. Monaito survives the carnage and receives two Dragon Balls from an elder Namekian.

As they devastate the city, the Saiyans continue their carnage. However, one of the intruders notices a child fleeing. The Saiyan later pursues the youngster to a church in Chapter 77 of “Dragon Ball Super.”

According to Monaito, the child’s name was Granolah, and he was hiding with his mother in the church.

Granolah passes out as soon as he sees the Saiyan in his huge ape form. Meanwhile, the Cerelians have deduced that the full moon is linked to the Saiyans’ huge ape shape.

The Saiyans try to stop one of the Cerelians from destroying the moon, but it is too late. The Saiyans revert to their regular forms once the moon is destroyed, yet they remain formidable opponents.

The Saiyan exposes his true identity as Bardock back at the chapel. Granolah’s mother assaults Bardock with ki and manages to injure his arm.

Bardock recalls a conversation he had with Gine regarding their kid Goku at that same moment. Gine inquires of Bardock about seeing Goku before departing for the Cereal planet.

Gine and Bardock name their son Kakarot in this chapter, which is a touching moment.

Bardock is revealed to play a significant role in defending Granolah, his mother, and Monaito from the invading army as the tale unfolds.

Chapter 77 of “Dragon Ball Super” will also depict Macki, Oil, and the other Heeters attempting to obtain the two Dragon Balls from the Cereal planet.

Chapter 77 of “Dragon Ball Super” will be released on Wednesday. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the chapter online.