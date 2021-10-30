Rossano Rubicondi: Who Is He? After battling illness, Ivana Trump’s ex-husband died.

Rossano Rubicondi, Ivana Trump’s ex-husband, died on Friday after a year-long struggle with sickness.

Rubicondi had been sick for a year, according to the Italian news outlet Internapoli. The actor, according to the New York Post, was battling melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

On Friday, Italian television personality Simona Ventura shared a selfie of herself with Rubicondi, announcing his death.

“Rossano… Thank you for the voyage we took together, for the squabbles, arguments, but also for the numerous clarifications and laughs we shared. “RiP, have a great trip,” Ventura tweeted.

In a statement to People on Saturday, Trump confirmed Rubicondi’s death. “I’m heartbroken,” she expressed her feelings.

Rubicondi, a model and actor, was 49 years old at the time of his death. He appeared in various films, including Uma Thurman and Kate Beckinsale’s “The Golden Bowl” and Rachael Leigh Cook’s “The Eighteenth Angel.”

After six years of courting, Trump married Rubicondi, her fourth husband, in 2008. The couple married in a $3 million wedding at her ex-husband Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property in Palm Beach.

Ivana Trump filed for divorce the next year, but she had an on-again, off-again connection with Rubicondi. In 2019, Trump stated that they had broken up for good. She told Page Six following the separation, “The relationship just run its course.”

“Rossano works and I work, so he spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami, and St. Tropez.” The long-distance relationship is certain to fail. We had a terrific time and became friends as a result. “It was a friendly breakup.” Rubicondi had been working on opening a pizzeria in West Palm Beach, Florida, called Rossano To Go, for a few years.