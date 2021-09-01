‘Roadhouse Romance’ and Other Hallmark Fall Harvest 2021 Movies

Fall is officially here, bringing with it not only changing foliage, pumpkins, apples, and warm sweaters and boots, but also a new season of Hallmark Channel programming. Yes, “Fall Harvest” 2021 is fast approaching!

The event, which will feature six brand-new movie premieres and titles, will begin on September 11 and will take viewers through the channel’s epic romance films, which are ideally timed to coincide with the changing seasons.

Below is the complete list of new releases.

“Roadhouse Romance” (premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 11)

Callie (Lauren Alaina), a country music aficionado, is determined to carry on her late grandfather’s heritage. While in town, TV director Luke (Tyler Hynes) teaches her that it’s sometimes better to look forward rather than back.”

“Raise A Glass To Love” (premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 18)

“Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna (Laura Osnes) comes to her family farm to learn and is captivated by the natural methods of Marcelo (Juan Pablo Di Pace), the beautiful new Argentinian winemaker.”

“Taking The Reins” (premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 25)

“A writer returns to the family ranch to write an article on her love of horses and discovers what led to the loss of her marriage and her decision to stop riding horses.” Scott Porter and Nikki DeLoach star.

“Love Strikes Twice” (premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 2)

Maggie (Katie Findlay), a workaholic lawyer, is having marital problems. She wakes up 15 years in the past, wishing for a do-over. Will Maggie choose to stay with her husband Josh (Wyatt Nash) or with her college boyfriend Rick?

“South Beach Love” (premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 9)

In this novel about “rival Quinceaneras, delicious Cuban cookery, friendship, familial ties, and romance,” Taylor Cole and William Levy star.

“Love Advice From” (Premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 16)

“When a ‘love advice’ author meets a dating columnist, a desire develops into something more. Is it possible that they’ve met their match, as they both deploy methods from their respective playbooks to win the other over?” Brooks Darnell and Erinn Westbrook star.