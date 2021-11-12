Rivian’s true test, according to Elon Musk, will be “high production, breakeven cashflow.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, slammed Rivian in a tweet on Thursday, saying that the automaker’s ability to “reach high production and a breakeven cash flow” would be “the actual test.”

“There have been hundreds of automotive companies, both electric and combustion,” Musk wrote on Twitter, “but Tesla is [the]first American vehicle maker to reach high volume manufacturing and positive cash flow in the previous 100 years.”

I’m hoping they’ll be able to attain high production while still achieving breakeven cash flow. This is the true litmus test.

Tesla is the only American manufacturer to reach large volume manufacturing and positive cash flow in the last 100 years, despite the fact that there have been hundreds of automobile companies, both electric and combustion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Rivian has 55,400 pre-orders for its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck, as well as a contract with Amazon to construct 100,000 automobiles by 2030.

Rivian’s stock rose 57 percent in the first two days of trading, valuing the company at more than $100 billion. Rivian began trading on Wednesday and ended at a 30% premium to its initial public offering price.

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe told CNBC, “We sought to build our brand by bringing a combination of efficiency, on-road performance, off-road capabilities, functional utility, and product refinement that simply didn’t exist in the market.”

Rivian was founded six years after Tesla, in 2009.