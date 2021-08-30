Restrictions on US travelers using the Delta variant may be reinstated by the EU.

Concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant have prompted the European Union to contemplate resuming travel restrictions and barring non-essential travel to the United States.

According to CNN, according to a diplomatic source, the EU is anticipated to make a final decision on whether or not to reintroduce travel restrictions on Monday.

The EU is expected to renew restrictions on a number of countries, including the United States. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon, and North Macedonia are all anticipated to be taken from the EU’s list of safe travel destinations. Unless any EU member opts to reject the decision, these modifications will be implemented.

Quarantine and testing measures for unvaccinated tourists from the United States and others on the travel safety list are among the restrictions the EU is proposing. The removal of the United States off the safe travel list would come just two months after the European Council voted to put it and 13 other countries to the EU’s list of safe countries to visit.

The new limits would come at a time when states across the United States are grappling with a fresh surge of COVID-19 infections, primarily caused by the new Delta variety. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data tracker tool, nearly every county in the United States is at risk of high viral transmission, with the most recent seven-day average for new cases being 147,030 as of Aug. 27.

Although at least 72 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine apprehension persists in some areas where infections are stubbornly high. Meanwhile, despite increased case loads and overburdened medical staffs, a number of states, mostly led by Republican governors, have been averse to imposing either vaccine or mask regulations.

EU member states are also enacting additional regulations to combat the Delta variety. France, Greece, and Cyprus have all imposed new limitations on the spread of the virus, as well as new vaccine mandates for specific groups, such as healthcare professionals.