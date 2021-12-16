Rescuing Makio [Spoilers] from ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Season 2, Episode 3 Synopsis.

Tanjiro and his associates have gained access to the Yoshiwara Entertainment District. The third episode of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” is set to focus on Makio, one of Tengen Uzui’s wives. “Where Are You?” is the title of the new episode. The synopsis and spoiler stills for Episode 3 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” have been revealed on the official website. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu successfully penetrate the residences where Uzui’s wives, Makio, Hinatsuru, and Suma, work after infiltrating the Entertainment District.

With reports circulating about Suma committing Ashinuke, Tanjiro wonders if the demons are using it as a simple way to kidnap women from the Entertainment District.

Meanwhile, Inosuke, who has entered Makio’s workplace, learns that Makio has been in her room for some time.

He’ll most likely research and learn more about Makio in Episode 3 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.” A demon tortures Makio in a room in the last moments of Episode 2.

Makio is proven to be in trouble, but Inosuke is also aware that she is still inside the district.

Meanwhile, Uzui notices that the district is unusually quiet and senses the calm before the storm. He believes the demons will appear and attack the residents of Yoshiwara Entertainment District. Can he and his Demon Slayers put a stop to it before something bad happens? “When Tanjiro and his companions arrive in the Entertainment District, they penetrate each House where Uzui’s wives, Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru, work. Inosuke learns that Makio has been keeping herself away from everyone in her chamber while working as apprentices and seeking for their whereabouts,” stated the official summary of Episode 3.

Natsuki Hanae portrays Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito portrays Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono portrays Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi portrays Tengen Uzui, Miyuki Sawashiro portrays Denki (Upper Six), Shizuka Ishigami portrays Mak

Episode 3 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will premiere on Sunday.