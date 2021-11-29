Republicans Rand Paul and Ted Cruz have been chastised for criticizing Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 response.

Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas have come under fire for criticizing White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

The senators’ attacks come after Paul and Cruz spent months trying to discredit Fauci, a respected medical expert who has counseled seven presidents.

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci has had intense confrontations with Paul, who has been critical of health guidelines. Paul recently accused Fauci of “obscuring the facts” when it came to the National Institutes of Health supporting gain-of-function studies.

Cruz branded Fauci as a “unelected technocrat who has twisted science and facts in order to exercise totalitarian control over millions of Americans,” as he pleaded with Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special prosecutor to look into public statements made by the doctor.

Fauci downplayed Cruz’s remarks during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Following the interview, Paul and Cruz both retaliated against Fauci.

“The sheer arrogance of someone purporting to be the voice of science. It’s both surprising and worrisome that a public health official would make such a claim, especially one who has fought so hard to reject natural immunity science,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Cruz retaliated with a series of tweets denouncing Fauci and urging the Department of Justice to intervene. “Either Fauci needs to address the substance—in detail, with specific factual corroboration—or the Department of Justice should consider charging him for lying to Congress,” Cruz wrote.

By Monday morning, Paul and Cruz had sparked a firestorm of criticism on Twitter for their attacks on Fauci.

“Dr. Fauci will be remembered as a champion who tried his best during a pandemic while being undermined by anti-science Senators like Rand Paul and Ted Cruz,” one user wrote.

Many people have pointed out how Paul and Cruz have used baseless arguments and smear tactics. “Rand Paul and Ted Cruz want Fauci charged with…what?” “Is he too skilled at his job?” a Twitter user inquired.

Fauci claimed on “Face the Nation” that dismissing science is dangerous.

“Anyone who looks at this closely notices that it has a clear anti-science feel to it,” Fauci said. “If they go up and condemn science, no one will know what they’re talking about.”

“However, if they stand up and truly point their shots at Tony Fauci, well, everyone can see that there’s a person there, so it’s simple to condemn, but they’re really doing it.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.