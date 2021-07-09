Relations Between the United States and Russia: Joe Biden Has a ‘Range Of Options’ For Responding To Russian Cyberattacks

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the Biden administration is exploring “a range of options” in response to recent breaches by Russian hackers.

The White House has not yet identified a specific actor or country as the source of the attacks. Cybersecurity specialists have identified the attacks as being carried out by a Russian cybercriminal outfit known as “REvil.”

The FBI has linked this same entity to ransomware attacks on JBS USA, the nation’s largest beef supplier.

This incident serves as a lesson to private sector organizations to beef up their #cybersecurity, responds @PressSec in response to a question about the #ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat supplier. pic.twitter.com/ubqpAWPabw

A ransomware attack on software provider Kaseya on Friday could have infected up to 1,500 businesses, making it one of the greatest ransomware operations in history.

Additionally, Psaki informed reporters that Biden will meet with officials from the State Department, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security to discuss the best strategy for combating ransomware.

“They did, however, address the president’s right to respond to ransomware networks and those that host them. That remains his policy “As Psaki stated.

When asked if there is a correlation between the rise in #ransomware attacks on US infrastructure and @JoeBiden’s election as @POTUS, @PressSec recommends that @FoxNews speak with the Russian hackers to elicit information about their motivations.

“If you have any leads we’ll take them,” @pdoocy answers. pic.twitter.com/Iq63Rb2FPg

Biden has been pressed to take a stand against Russian cyberattacks.

Biden has slapped penalties on the Russian government since assuming office in response to the major Solarwinds cyberattack and their attempts to meddle in the 2020 election.

The Republican National Committee addressed a recent hacking incident on Tuesday, alleging that while no data was stolen, a third-party technology service provider called Synnex was infiltrated.

“We will continue to collaborate with Microsoft and federal law enforcement officials in this regard,” RNC Chair Richard Walters stated.