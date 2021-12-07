Relations between the United States and Russia: Biden Threatens Putin With “Substantial” Economic Sanctions If Ukraine Is Attacked.

A senior administration official told reporters that President Joe Biden is prepared to implement “severe” economic sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin decides to attack Ukraine for the second time since 2014, according to a senior administration official.

The official allegedly had lengthy discussions with European partners about what to do if Russia decided to military expand its conflict with Ukraine, claiming that applying huge economic sanctions will cause the Russian economy “serious economic harm.”

The diplomat refused to clarify whether the US would intervene militarily if Russia invaded.

Officials say Biden will warn Putin about the economic ramifications of the invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/lItvFK4MTl pic.twitter.com/3yRgwxAXn

“Now, we’ve seen this scenario before, back in 2014, when Russia invaded Ukraine for the second time. Then, as of now, they’ve increased combat units around the border dramatically. They intensified deception then, as now, to portray Ukraine as the aggressor in order to justify pre-planned military action,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

According to Blinken, the US is prepared to deal with any situation involving Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin is denying claims of an invasion of Ukraine and defending its right to station soldiers within its borders.

On Tuesday, Biden will hold a video conference with Putin to discuss what the US would do if Putin invaded Ukraine and to set out a diplomatic plan for the future.

Biden and Putin met in Geneva in June for a brief summit that was described as constructive and cordial.