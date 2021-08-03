Relations between the United States and Iran: The New Iranian Leader Wants to Lift ‘Tyrannical’ Sanctions

Iran’s next president, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Tuesday that he intends to take efforts to abolish the US’s “tyrannical” sanctions against the country imposed during Trump’s presidency.

Raisi, who was elected after pledging to improve the Iranian people’s living standards, said, “We will attempt to abolish the draconian sanctions imposed by America.” Sanctions have been crippling the economy since 2018.

Raisi, a conservative cleric who will be sworn in on Thursday, adding that Iran would not “tie the economy to foreigners’ will.” He is anticipated to handle any next negotiations with a firm hand.

In the June presidential election, Raisi, 60, earned roughly 62 percent of the nearly 29 million votes cast.

As he was backed by the regime’s supreme commander, Iran’s new hardline president claimed he will attempt to abolish “tyrannical” US sanctions and declared that his country will not bend to the “will of foreigners.” https://t.co/hz5eDaM8Ns

Iran has been attempting to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with six other international nations. In exchange for sanctions relief, Iran dismantled much of its nuclear program and opened its facilities to international inspection by the IAEA, as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement with the US.

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and put sanctions on the country as part of a “maximum pressure” strategy. Iran’s economy fell into a profound recession as a result of the sanctions, with GDP contracting 4.8 percent in 2018 and another 9.5 percent in 2019. The unemployment rate in the country was 16.8% in 2019.

Iran’s oil exports have also dropped dramatically, from 3.8 million barrels per day in January 2018 to 1 million barrels per day in April 2019. Their government’s revenue has been lowered by billions of dollars as a result of this. The drop in oil sales caused a huge drop in Iran’s foreign currency exchange, which dropped to $86 billion, 20 percent below its 2013 level.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s hardline incoming president, announced on Tuesday that he would take efforts to lift the US’s “tyrannical” sanctions. https://t.co/76ILY1blEV

The country’s currency fell to a new low in 2018, losing 50% of its value versus the US dollar on the black market since Trump scrapped the Iran nuclear deal. Inflation soared from 9% in 2017 to 35.7 percent in 2019, drastically increasing the cost of living, with the Consumer Price Index 12-month rate of inflation for families reaching 42 percent in October 2019.

The sixth round of negotiations has begun. Brief News from Washington Newsday.