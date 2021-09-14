Relations between the United States and China: Trump’s policies continue to bar Chinese students from attending universities in the United States.

Students from China are at a loss, as visas to the United States for university education continue to be denied. These pupils are left to deal with a policy left over from former President Donald Trump that is still in effect under President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press published an article on Monday that highlighted some of the tales of Chinese students who have been denied visas and are unable to enter or return to the United States. Several of the students interviewed expressed surprise and annoyance at being denied admittance due to security concerns, particularly if they had attended Chinese universities considered to be close to the military.

As competition with China became more intense and fears of Chinese influence or espionage operations grew, the Trump administration implemented this strategy. The State Department revoked almost 1,000 visas for Chinese students and researchers who were judged a security risk in September 2020, according to reports. Chinese students continue to make up the majority of international students attending American universities, despite the fact that their numbers have declined dramatically.

In addition, the FBI launched a broad “China Initiative” to investigate alleged economic espionage, as well as enquiries into Confucius Institutes established by China’s Ministry of Education at U.S. institutions.

Some of the students claimed that being identified as spies caused institutions in the United States to be perplexed. They denied that they are interested in anything other than learning and voiced dissatisfaction with the visa bans’ impact on their professional lives.

Chinese students and researchers have been singled out, prompting charges that they are being racially profiled.

The failure of multiple espionage cases filed by investigators in recent years has contributed to profiling worries. FBI Director Christopher Wray drew outrage when he cautioned that Chinese academics could constitute a threat to national security. Other instances of anti-Asian racism, such as the COVID-19 outbreak and former President Donald Trump’s use of racially derogatory speech, are likely to have exacerbated these charges.

As the eighth month approaches, Biden’s tardiness in finalizing any overarching policy on China has irritated many. While the Biden administration conducts its investigation, it has made it clear that competition with China is its top foreign policy objective.

In order to carry out this goal, the Biden administration has left a number of Trump administration officials in place. Brief News from Washington Newsday.