Real Madrid has begun a move to the United States in order to retain its lead over Liverpool and Manchester United.

Real Madrid has established a new streaming channel aimed squarely at the North American audience.

The Spanish club, which has been hit hard financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, has expanded its Real Madrid TV service, which is available for free in Spain, to focus on the American and Canadian markets in an attempt to capitalize on the region’s growing interest in European football.

The move will help Real maintain their strong presence in North America as they seek to counter the growing threat posed by Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, which have already developed greater relationships with the United States through US ownership and cross-ownership of American sporting teams.

Gilt Edged Soccer ranked Real Madrid as the second most popular European football team in the United States, behind rivals Barcelona and just ahead of Manchester United in third and Liverpool in fourth, based on 2020 survey data combined with Google Trends and Facebook advertising reach.

The channel, which will be available on linear, connected devices, and the web, will broadcast up to three matches per week on delay, as well as classic programming, exclusive club insight, and breaking news, as part of a total content offering of more than 8,000 hours, which will include live press conferences, exclusive interviews, live training sessions, classic matches, magazine shows, and Real Madri.

The service will be provided by Cinedigm, a company based in the United States.

“Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, with an exceptional level of fandom,” said Erick Opeka, head of Cinedigm digital networks.

“By partnering with Real Madrid and offering this worldwide club unprecedented access to many of North America’s largest OTT distribution partners, viewers will be able to see never-before-seen material in the United States.

“With exclusive interviews, matches, and news, viewers will feel like they are a part of the action, and content will be updated regularly to keep them engaged.”

LFC TV has been available in HD through Sky and Virgin Media, as well as Foxtel in Australia, and on the club’s official website for fans in other areas, since it was established in 2007.

Increasing the reach of “The summary has come to an end.”