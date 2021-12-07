Ravens and Steelers are among the upset picks in NFL Week 14 predictions for 2021.

With so many games with big point spreads on the NFL Week 14 schedule, only a few underdogs are expected to win their games outright. On the road, a couple of AFC North teams are picking up points against teams with weaker records.

Here are the best Week 14 upset picks for the 2021 season. DraftKings Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Minnesota Vikings (+140) against Pittsburgh Steelers

The game between Pittsburgh and Minnesota on Thursday night is practically a toss-up, making the Steelers a good value bet as three-point underdogs. The Vikings are banged up after a short week and are in danger of losing their third game in a row.

Most of Minnesota’s key players are injured, with the exception of Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Both Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook are in danger of missing the game on Thursday. Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, and Christian Darrisaw were all inactive for the Lions’ loss on Sunday. Any defensive injury is critical for the Vikings, who have allowed 29.6 points per game on average over their last five games and rank 26th in opponents’ yards per play. Only five teams have allowed fewer passing touchdowns than Pittsburgh, which leads the league in sacks.

Six of Pittsburgh’s previous seven games have been decided by a margin of less than five points. Minnesota’s games have all come down to the wire, with the exception of one. The Vikings would most certainly lose a nail-biter against the Steelers based on their season so far.

Cleveland Browns (+120) vs Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens aren’t much of an underdog in Cleveland, but they should be favored in Sunday’s game. The Ravens are expected to defeat the Browns for the second time in three weeks, effectively ruining Cleveland’s AFC North hopes.

Despite Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions, the Ravens defeated the Browns 16-10 in Week 12. Despite his recent struggles, Jackson should be the best quarterback on the field. Baker Mayfield has struggled after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and fracture in his left shoulder. In six of the Browns’ last seven games, they have failed to score more than 17 points, and Mayfield has averaged 195.5 passing yards over that time. David Njoku, the Browns’ leading receiver, is on the COVID list.

In the loss to Baltimore, Cleveland's feared rushing attack was held to 40 yards. Jack Conklin, the All-Pro right tackle, has been ruled out for the season. If Jackson can get rid of a few of his apparent flaws.