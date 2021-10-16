Rare Perrier-Jouet Brut Millesime Champagne from 1874 is up for auction for $20,000.

Champagne enthusiasts who aren’t on a budget will be able to celebrate Christmas early. An 1874 vintage bottle of Perrier-Jouet Brut Millesime is expected to sell for up to $20,000 at Christie’s London.

The 147-year-old bottle is a Perrier-Jouet Brut Millesime bottle from 1874, which was produced before the Statue of Liberty crossed the Atlantic from France.

Chardonnay grapes from Cramant, one of Perrier-most Jout’s prominent vineyards, are used in the champagne.

The auction winner, along with up to nine others, will enjoy a taste, tour, supper made by three-star Michelin chef Pierre Gagnaire, and an overnight stay at Maison Belle Epoque, the brand’s Champagne house in France, in addition to the coveted bottle.

“This doesn’t happen very often,” says Tim Triptree, Christie’s international director of wine and spirits. “There are only a few bottles of this vintage, maybe a handful, because they are so uncommon.” Every sip of the rare champagne will be full of bright tastes for the victor. The quality of the vintage wine can be “absolutely magnificent and very nuanced,” according to Triptree.

“Older Champagne tends to grow considerably richer, somewhat more golden or amber in color, and the aromatics intensify to offer more caramel, mocha, toasted hazelnuts or fried almonds, and even a hint of sherry or Madeira.”

However, because the wine has been aged for nearly 150 years, the champagne may be low in bubbles. “In terms of the palate, the fizz can go down quite a bit,” Triptree explained.

“Perhaps the wine will be a little flat or have a small sharpness. However, it should retain the lively acidity that is associated with Champagne.” The auction will take place on the 2nd and 3rd of December.