Rally on September 18: How Law Enforcement Is Getting Ready To Protect The Capitol

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C. is watching with bated breath as a right-wing gathering dedicated to the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 approaches on Sept. 18.

Given the harsh criticism they have received for enabling thousands of people to violate their lines and assault dozens of police officers, the agencies concerned are still reeling from the incident. They are hoping to avoid being caught off guard by the Justice for Jan. 6 event this time, and to use the lessons learned from that day to keep D.C. safe.

On Jan. 6, a scathing Senate probe into security failures revealed how organizations ranging from the Department of Defense to the FBI and Capitol Police failed to adequately safeguard the Capitol. During the incident, the report noted a failure to properly communicate information across agencies, inadequate planning, a lack of proper equipment, and a lack of leadership from senior officials. The Capitol Police, which is in charge of security for Saturday’s event, was one of the organizations most heavily criticized for the disturbance.

The agency is attempting to use lessons gained from the Senate report in order to avoid making the same mistakes. Officers have already begun reinstalling protective fence around the Capitol Building, which will serve as the first line of defense against any aggressive demonstrations, according to ABC News. Every available Capitol Police officer will be called to duty on Saturday, according to ABC News. These tactics, taken collectively, will provide a strong first line of defense against any violent demonstrators while also preventing officers from getting overburdened.

Other government authorities are also kept informed. The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., said it is “completely prepared” and working closely with federal law enforcement partners. According to CBS News, departments from nearby communities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area will be on standby if further assistance is needed.

The Capitol Police have also increased their communication with the D.C. National Guard to ensure that guardsmen are ready to deploy quickly in the event of an emergency. On Jan. 6, the Defense Department was chastised for failing to respond soon enough when police officers were overworked, and municipal officials were chastised for taking too long to request backup.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby acknowledged that a request from the Capitol Police had been received and was being processed ahead of the demonstration.