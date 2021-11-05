Raiders, Ravens, Saints, and Patriots are the favorites to sign Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to release Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, who was once regarded as one of the league’s finest playmakers, could have a huge impact on another team’s Super Bowl aspirations.

Beckham’s release is being worked out between the Browns and the wide receiver. According to reports, Cleveland will convert Beckham’s base salary into a signing bonus, making it easier for teams to sign him. Beckham won’t be able to become an outright free agent until he clears waivers, where a team can sign him if they have enough salary cap space.

Only nine teams can afford Beckham’s $8.05 million contract, so this would considerably boost the number of possible landing locations for him.

What team do you think Beckham will join next? The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have the best chance of signing the 29-year-old, according to the betting odds.

Because to Henry Ruggs’ DUI arrest, Las Vegas has lost its top receiver. Ruggs, who led the Raiders with 469 yards in the 2021 season, was dismissed by the organization. With a 5-2 record, the Raiders appear to be a serious contender, and adding Beckham to the mix may help them win the AFC West.

According to @betonline ag, the Bills have the fourth-best odds (tied with the Patriots) to be Odell Beckham Jr's next team (assuming he plays again this season): Odell Beckham Jr.'s base pay is $8.05 million. In his contract, the #Browns have salary conversion rights. This means that the club can turn his salary into a signing bonus. The less salary remains after the conversion, the easier it is for a team to claim him.

According to BetOnline, the Raiders have 7/2 chances of acquiring Beckham. With 4/1 odds, the Baltimore Ravens are in second place.

Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North and is considered one of the strongest teams in the league. The Ravens could need more wide receiver depth. Beckham would undoubtedly be Lamar Jackson’s biggest weapon during his time as the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the announcement that Michael Thomas would miss the season due to an ankle injury, the New Orleans Saints might need an impact receiver. With 284 yards on the season, Marquez Callaway leads all Saints receivers, and starting quarterback Jameis Winston recently suffered a season-ending injury. With 9/2 chances to sign Beckham, New Orleans is in third place.

