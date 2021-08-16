Raiders News: Preseason Defensive Players to Watch, Vegas Favored Against LA Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off the NFL preseason with a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Although exhibition wins and losses have little bearing on regular-season success, the manner in which Las Vegas triumphed provides at least some hope for important games.

In 2020, the Raiders’ Achilles’ heel was defense, which kept them out of the playoffs. In Las Vegas’ 2021 debut, the unit, which ranked 30th in points allowed previous season, gave up a single touchdown and no field goals. In the first half, the Raiders shut out the Seahawks.

Nate Hobbs, a fifth-round draft pick, was particularly good in his debut NFL game. In his first start at slot corner, the youngster had a sack and two tackles, bolstering his case for a full-time duty in the regular season.

In a post-game press conference, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, “There’s just certain people who bring juice.”

“They offer something to the game that other players just don’t have. He’s a member of this group. He’s constantly engrossed in it.”

Nate Hobbs swooped down on the quarterback

Hobbs is vying for playing time with veteran Nevin Lawson. Lawson started nine games for the Raiders last season, but he will miss the opening two weeks of the 2021 season due to a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Linebacker Javin White is making a case to be a contributor on Las Vegas’ defense after leading the team with six tackles in Week 1. In 2020, White appeared in four games as an undrafted rookie after spending the most of the year on the practice squad.

Gruden expressed his admiration for him, saying he is “very proud” of him.

“For the (UNLV) Rebels, he played all over the field. He was a safety, a corner, and a linebacker, and he practically played every position on the field. In this scheme, he’s making his way as a linebacker. He’s improving his quickness and recognition, and he’s off to a fantastic start,” Gruden said.

It was Gus Bradley’s first game as defensive coordinator.

In 2020, Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, who had a top-10 defense.

In their first preseason game, the Raiders didn’t face a very formidable offensive. Russell Wilson was not a member of the Seattle Seahawks. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, both wide receivers, were also held off the field.

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Las Vegas Golden Knights will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.