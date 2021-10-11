Quotes for National Coming Out Day 2021: 15 Inspiring Sayings Honoring LGBT Life

National Coming Out Day, which takes place on Saturday, is a day dedicated to boosting public awareness and celebrating members of the LGBTQ community.

The holiday began in 1988 as a way to provide assistance and allow people to interact with their colleagues. The event also serves as a reminder that one of the LGBTQ community’s most potent basic tools is coming out.

Celebrate National Coming Out Day in 2021 by reading some of these motivational quotations culled from Goodreads and Good Housekeeping: