Prosecutors are being slammed by R. Kelly’s lawyers for the latest sexual abuse allegations.

Prosecutors attempting to enter extra evidence ahead of R. Kelly’s federal racketeering trial have been chastised by his defense team.

Kelly’s lawyers issued a statement on Monday in response to claims made by prosecutors to bolster their criminal case against the singer.

Kelly’s lawyer, Tom Farinella, said in a statement, “This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further mold the public’s opinion in this matter, forgetting that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

“The defense will fight their requests vehemently. As the trial approaches, we hope to see the truth prevail.”

Prosecutors requested a judge on Friday to accept fresh evidence to support allegations of alleged crimes perpetrated by the artist, including sexual assault against female juveniles and a male minor.

The additional evidence, according to federal prosecutors, strengthens the case against the singer, and many of the acts are “inextricably connected with the evidence of the charged offenses.”

Kelly met a 17-year-old guy at McDonald’s in 2006, according to court filings. Despite the fact that the teen was with his parents, Kelly invited him to a party at his home, where the alleged sexual abuse occurred.

Kelly allegedly had a sexual contact with the kid under the guise of assisting the boy with his singing career. Over time, the child is said to have introduced Kelly to another male youngster whom she wished to sexually assault.

Prosecutors are also hoping to introduce recordings of threats made by the artist against his victims, as well as bribery.

Kelly has entered a not guilty plea to the criminal accusations leveled against him. On August 9, jury selection for the federal case is expected to begin.