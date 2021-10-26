Project Kuiper, a collaboration between Amazon and Verizon, aims to bring broadband internet to rural America.

Verizon announced on Tuesday that it would collaborate with Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which aims to put thousands of satellites into orbit in the coming years to improve internet coverage around the world.

According to corporate executives, when Verizon’s 4G and 5G networks are combined with Amazon’s outer space network, higher-speed internet will be offered to harder-to-reach audiences in the future years.

“We know that the future will be built on our industry-leading 5G network, which is geared for mobility, fixed wireless access, and real-time cloud computing.” More significantly, we think that the power of this technology should be available to everyone,” stated Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon.

“Today’s announcement will assist us in exploring methods to bridge that divide and accelerate the benefits and innovation of wireless connectivity, benefiting our consumers on both a global and local scale,” he added.

According to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, "billions of people lack dependable broadband connectivity," and "no single company can narrow the digital gap on its own." "We're excited to work with companies and organizations all over the world who share our commitment," Jassy stated.

Getting Verizon on board with Project Kuiper might be a watershed moment for the fledgling endeavor. Amazon stated in July that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had given Kuiper clearance, although no satellites have yet been deployed into orbit. Amazon announced in April that it has reached an agreement with the United Launch Alliance to launch nine satellites.

After the COVID-19 epidemic brought millions of workers and students indoors to shield themselves from the virus, keeping stable internet access has become even more critical. With the pandemic, the boom in remote work and learning has slowed a little, although hybrid formats are still widespread to restrict virus spread and keep work and learning places safe.

