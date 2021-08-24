Prices of office buildings are falling in major US cities due to a lack of available space.

After eighteen months of the COVID-19 pandemic, office building prices across the United States, especially in the most costly cities, have remained low.

According to a new analysis from commercial real estate data firm CommercialEdge, average sale prices on office buildings in major business areas nationally fell to $284 per square foot this year. This comes after prices peaked at $400 per square foot in 2019 and then dropped to $379 in 2020.

Despite the price drop, CommercialEdge’s analysis, which looked at office building sales of 50,000 square feet and up, revealed that sales may be on track to outperform transactions from the previous year. In July, the firm recorded $36.9 billion in office purchases, which is significantly below pre-pandemic levels but indicates that overall sales will exceed those of 2020. Overall, there is optimism that this indicates a buyer’s interest in future high-potential office assets.

When doing their research, CommercialEdge looked at vacancy rates as well. It reported that vacancies in the 50 most important office markets in the United States were 15.9%, up 190 basis points from the same period previous year. However, this score was 10 points lower than it was in June, indicating a slowdown in companies returning to work, which has been the case with the recent increase in COVID-19 instances from the Delta variation.

Employers are delaying plans because to Delta’s spread, which might halt any increase in office building pricing. Apple and Amazon, for example, are not planning to recall employees until at least next year, when they anticipate the pandemic will be under control. Meanwhile, Facebook is planning to allow employees to work from home permanently once the pandemic has passed.

Some managers are concerned about the delay, fearing a new period of disruption while employees re-acclimate to working from an office. After more than a year of working from home, a high number of remote workers were found to be hesitant to return to the office.

The report blames decisions to delay returning to work on lower-than-expected vaccination rates across the United States, as well as an increase in hospitalizations due to the Delta strain.