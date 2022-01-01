President Biden’s Most Significant Achievements and Failures in 2021.

President Biden took office as the country’s oldest president at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was still wreaking havoc on the economy and had killed 400,000 people by the time he took office. Here are Biden’s most notable achievements and setbacks in 2021.

Accomplishments

1. Bringing the Afghanistan War to a close

Biden’s choice to terminate the Afghan war will certainly go down in history as one of the most significant decisions made by a president in decades. According to the Associated Press, America’s longest war cost $2.3 trillion and resulted in the deaths of 2,448 US service members, 47,245 Afghan civilians, and 66,000 Afghan military and police.

In December of last year, the Washington Post published a shocking article known as the Afghanistan Papers.