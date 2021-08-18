President Biden Unveils New Asylum Policy in the United States.

The Biden administration issued a new policy on Wednesday to speed up the processing of asylum requests at the border, in response to rising criticism in recent months.

To supplement the 800 asylum officers now stationed at the border, the plans call for the hiring of 1,000 additional asylum officers and 1,000 support workers. Currently, the immigration court system in the United States is dealing with 1 million cases. To implement the process for around 75,000 annual cases, US Citizenship and Immigration Services estimates that at least 800 people would be hired and $180 million will be spent.

“Those who are entitled will obtain assistance more quickly, while those who are not eligible will be removed,” stated Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security.

“We are working to create an immigration system that ensures due process, respects human dignity, and promotes equality.”

According to the proposed rule, “the regulations governing the adjudication of certain protection claims filed by individuals subject to expedited removal and deemed to have a credible fear of persecution or torture” will be changed.

The rule would give an asylum officer the authority to decide whether a person should be granted refuge rather than an immigration judge.

Asylum authorities would have the authority to approve or reject migrant protection applications as soon as they enter the border. This would expedite the process, ensuring that migrant cases do not clutter the court system and that claims are handled quickly and efficiently in the United States.

“We want to access these claims within three months of arrival,” a senior immigration official said. “However, a lot will rely on the number of officers hired.”

At the border, the Biden administration has disappointed many people by continuing Trump’s policy of turning away many asylum seekers under Title 42, a policy that was dubious put in place under the guise of Covid spread.

Our nation’s decision to suspend asylum for more than 16 months will go down in history.

The most significant proposed immigration change is the 21-point immigration plan unveiled in July, which aims to improve anti-smuggling and anti-trafficking operations, increase legal representation, establish migration resource centers, expand refugee processing, and expand temporary work visa access.

In early August, the Biden administration extended indefinitely a Trump-era pandemic policy known as Title 42, which expels undocumented migrants from detention centers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

