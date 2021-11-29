President Biden is unlikely to impose more restrictions on the Omicron COVID variant.

President Joe Biden is slated to address the nation on Monday about the Omicron variety of COVID-19, which has become a worldwide worry.

According to the Associated Press, Biden is not anticipated to announce any additional measures to combat the virus just yet.

On ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Omicron’s arrival in the United States is “inevitable.”

Fauci stated that there was no need for panic because little was known about Omicron’s infectiousness or how the existing COVID vaccines protect against the virus, giving insight into the administration’s thinking.

Dr. Fauci tells @GStephanopoulos that while there are no proven cases of the omicron variant in the United States, “it’s inevitable that it will spread broadly sooner or later.” https://t.co/60xXCbQyWz pic.twitter.com/VaZPZU3lG0 “We should be concerned, and our concern should motivate us to do the things we know work,” Fauci said, referring to immunizations and other public health precautions such as masks and social separation that have been promoted since the outbreak began.

When asked if such limits were possible, Fauci dismissed the concept as premature.

He said, “Let’s not talk about lockdowns.”

Following the discovery of the novel variety in Southern Africa, numerous countries, including the United States, took steps to restrict travel from the region.

South Africa and seven other countries were subjected to aviation travel restrictions by the Biden administration on Saturday as a “precautionary step” that would take effect on Monday.

Biden is likely to reaffirm many of the points made in the earlier White House statement, particularly regarding vaccinations. In a previous statement, the president urged vaccinated Americans to obtain their booster shots as soon as possible, as well as the unvaccinated to get immunized.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 74.1 percent of eligible Americans.

The government has made vaccination a primary priority of its COVID-19 campaign, but it has run into roadblocks, with the employer mandate frozen in federal court and many Americans still refusing to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, as winter approaches, the prior Delta variation has continued to push cases upwards.