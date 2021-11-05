President Biden and older politicians should take a ‘cognitive test,’ according to Nikki Haley.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has urged that President Joe Biden and other senior government officials undergo a “cognitive test” in order to regain voters’ trust.

Haley particularly mentioned Biden, who is also the oldest president in US history, in a Thursday interview with conservative news network Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) anchor David Brody.

He was sworn into office two months after he turned 78.

“[President Biden] keeps sending signs that he’s not with it,” Haley remarked. So it’s not because people are hating on Biden; it’s that Biden is demonstrating to the country that he isn’t completely changed.” She then went on to say, “Whether it’s the House, the Senate, the Vice President, or the President, some form of cognitive test should be administered… We have a lot of elderly persons in positions of leadership. That isn’t meant to be insulting; it is a fact.” Biden appeared to “doze off” during a session at the COP26 climate meeting on Monday, according to a series of photographs and videos. CNN reports that an aide had to rouse him up.

Biden’s health has been a topic of discussion since he announced his campaign. Common complaints include nicknames like “Sleepy Joe” and jokes about his stutter.

There were also many who claimed that former President Donald Trump’s conduct rendered him mentally unfit for office. At the time of his inauguration, Trump was the oldest president in US history, having been elected at the age of 70.